Art Deco Festival: Thursday events cancelled, festival hangs on Government announcement

Art Deco Festival events due to be held on Thursday have been cancelled following the move to alert level 2. Photo / Supplied

All Art Deco Festival events due to be held on Thursday have been cancelled, with a decision about whether to cancel the remainder of the festival to be made today.

Festival organisers the Art Deco Trust said based on the government's directive, all events scheduled for February 18 are cancelled.

Event organisers said a decision will be made whether to hold the remainder of the festival after the government announcement at 4pm on Tuesday.

Level 2 restrictions mean gatherings of more than 100 people are prohibited, social distancing of two meters is required and face masks must be worn on public transport.

Art Deco Trust chair Barbara Arnott said there are a number of practical issues the trust needs to consider before making a decision whether to cancel the remainder of the festival.

"First and foremost, we are absolutely committed to the health and safety of everyone involved in the Festival, from artists and performer to venue operators and, of course, Festival-goers and the wider community," she said.

"While the majority of people attending the Festival are Hawke's Bay locals, many thousands of people make the journey from outside the region, some from afar. We are mindful it takes visitors time and cost to get here."

Arnott said that staging the programme of events, including the associated events that are managed by other organisers under the festival banner, requires a huge amount of last-minute logistics.

"We need to give event organisers, caterers, venues and suppliers the certainty to go ahead with all the logistics for nearly 300 individual events," she said.

"This includes everything from catering, putting up marquees, installing sound and lighting, and putting in place everything else required in each event location. Many of the talented people who perform at festival events need to travel to get here too."

She added: "For people from Auckland and Taranaki, the decision whether or not to travel to the Festival is largely outside of their control. However, we appreciate that many want to know whether the Festival will be going ahead in part or at all, once they know what Covid restrictions will be in place beyond midnight Wednesday."

The events cancelled include:

• Paint the Poster – 9am

• Par 2 Mini Golf – 9am

• Art Deco Vintage Car Tours – 9am, 10.30am, 12.00pm, 2.00pm, 3.30pm, 5pm

• Walking Tours of the Art Deco Quarter – 9am & 3.30pm

• 1930s Escape Room and Self Guided Walk – 9.30am 11am, 12.30pm, 2.00pm, 3.30pm, 5pm, 6.30pm

• Collectors Paradise Tour

• Deep in the Art of Deco

• Promenading - A History of the Marine Parade

• Club Tour & Tea - 10am

• Junior Gatsby Picnic - 10am

• Antique & Collectables Fair 10am

• Hastings City Art Deco Market - 10am

• Art Deco Homes Tour - 10am

• Deco Bus Tours 10am, 1.30pm

• Childrens 'CAN-do Deco' Art Exhibition - 10am

• Port o Call Deco High Tea - 10.30am , 12.30pm, 2.30pm

• Fashion Retailers Art Deco Walking Tour - 10.30am & 2.00pm

• Style Speaker Series- 3pm

• Alice in Wonderland - 1pm, 1.40pm, 2.10pm, 2.50pm, 3.30pm, 4.10pm

• Fly DC-3 - Low & Slow to Deco - 10.30am

• Napier City Centre Earthquake Tour - 10.47am

• At the Pictures - Ninotchka - 1.30pm & 6.00pm

• Hastings Art Deco & Earthquake Walk - 1.30pm

• Argentine Tango Class - 2.00pm

• At the Pictures - Top Hat - 3.50pm & 8.15pm

• Festival Garden Bar - 4pm

• Not so Common Deco - 4pm

• Vintage Rail Car Shuttle - Napier-Hastings Market -Napier - 4pm, 5pm & 6pm

• Gintrap Deco Sundowner - 5pm

• Hastings Vintage Car Show & Shine - 5pm

• Art Deco Fashion Flaunt Hastings - 5.30pm

• Hakui Hakoro Fashion Parade - 5.30pm

• Jazz & Bubbles on the Lawn - 6.30pm

• It's De-loverly - 6.30pm

• Prohibition Casino - 7pm

• Jazz Nights at the Cabana - 7pm

• Hastings Warbirds Flyover - 7pm

• Sazio Malevo Dinner - 7pm

• Stars & Starlets Ball - 7pm

• Lady Larisa & Band Honeychild - 7.30pm (postponed until May 8)

• Repertory Players - Threads of Life - 7.30pm

• Frankestein & Friends - 7.30pm

• Prohibition Pop-Up - 9.00pm

• Down Argentine Way - 9.45pm