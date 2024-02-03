Art Deco entertainment: Madcap murder mystery

The cast of Theatre Hawke’s Bay’s Art Deco play Secondary Cause Of Death.

The cast of Theatre Hawke’s Bay’s Art Deco play Secondary Cause Of Death.

Theatre Hawke’s Bay has an Art Deco offering this year with the madcap murder mystery Secondary Cause Of Death, English playwright Peter Gordon’s sequel to his hit comedy thriller Murdered To Death.

Set in the library of a country manor in 1939, just as the storm clouds are gathering over Europe, Inspector Pratt returns to Bagshot House and is again thrown into a chaotic nightmare as the bodies start piling up!

With a cast of nine, two of whom played the same roles in the original this time last year, there is plenty of characters to choose from as the killer, or is it killers?

Jesse Smith returns as the bumbling Inspector and Chris Chambers as Colonel Craddock, now the owner of Bagshot house.

Joining them on stage are Lizzie Robertshaw, Matt Aplin, Rach Keith, Emma Bowyer, Samantha Grant-Smith, Phoebe Pether and Carol Williams. The show is directed by Stephanie Drew

Details