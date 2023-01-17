The offender entered the store and presented a weapon before taking cash from a till. Photo / 123rf

A man has been arrested after he stole cash from a shop till in Palmerston North and fled the scene.

Police were alerted to reports of a robbery at about 10am this morning at a commercial premise on Rangitikei St.

Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said the man entered the store and presented a weapon before taking cash from a till.

After fleeing the scene, police found him in a nearby street, Thompson said.

“It is always of great concern when this type of offending occurs during the day and especially when members of the public are so close.

“Thankfully no one was hurt and we were able to bring a quick arrest.”

The stolen cash was recovered and the 49-year-old Whanganui man was taken into custody.

He has been charged with aggravated robbery and is due to appear in Palmerston North District Court tomorrow.

Police thanked members of the community who provided valuable and prompt information that led to the man’s swift arrest.