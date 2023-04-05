The accident occurred near the junction of SH1 and Wireless Rd, north of Kaitāia, about 11.45pm last Friday. Photo / NZME

A 55-year-old woman has been arrested after a fatal accident north of Kaitāia.

The arrest comes 48 hours after police appealed for information about the death of a pedestrian on State Highway 1, near the intersection with Wireless Rd, about 3km north of Kaitaia’s town centre, in what they initially said was a hit-and-run accident.

A police spokesperson said the woman, who was due in the Kaitaia District Court on Thursday, had been charged with failing to report an accident causing death.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, after being hit by a car about 11.45pm, but died a short time later.

Police had appealed to the public for information, on Monday.

“Our investigation into the circumstances of the crash remains ongoing and we continue to appeal to the public for assistance. We are asking anyone who was in the area between 11.30pm and midnight on Friday to please get in touch,” the police spokesperson said.

Police also want to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident.

Call police on the 105 non-emergency phone service, quoting file number 230401/3048, or visit www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and click Update My Report.

Information can also be provided, anonymously, to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

The accident was on a highway with a 100km/h speed limit. There is no footpath, and limited street lighting.



















