Armed robbers target east Auckland petrol station

The robbers targeted the Pakuranga Rd station on Friday morning. Photo / Dean Purcell

The robbers targeted the Pakuranga Rd station on Friday morning. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland police are investigating an armed robbery at an east Auckland petrol station earlier this morning.

The robbers targeted the station on Pakuranga Rd sometime after 6.30am, a police spokesperson said.

According to police, a group of offenders entered the premises and made demands to the staff.

“A firearm has reportedly been presented during the incident,” the spokesperson confirmed.

The offenders ended up fleeing the scene in a car, and police arrived afterwards to make enquiries.

No injuries occurred during the incident.

Police are still trying to locate the offenders, no arrests have been made at this stage.

Only a couple of months earlier, a group of armed robbers attacked an east Auckland shopping centre late in the evening.

The robbery at Botany Town Centre in East Tamaki left nobody injured, the offenders fled the scene and residents reported hearing a police helicopter searching for them.



