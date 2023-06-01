Armed police have swarmed a West Auckland township this morning.
A number of Helensville residents said on social media police were concentrated at Mill Rd on the corner of Puriri Rd and the road had been blocked off.
A police spokesperson said officers were executing a pre-planned search warrant.
“There’s no risk to the public in relation to this.
“We’re not in a position to comment further while it is ongoing.”
Auckland Transport has issued an alert to passengers in the area that 125X bus was experiencing delays while the police operation was ongoing.
“Expect delays on 125X to Westgate and the CBD. Police have advised the road will open shortly.