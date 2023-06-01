Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Armed police swarm township to execute search warrant

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Police steer towards electric future, how the Government is helping those worst hit by weather events and bollards stop ram raiders in their tracks in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Armed police have swarmed a West Auckland township this morning.

A number of Helensville residents said on social media police were concentrated at Mill Rd on the corner of Puriri Rd and the road had been blocked off.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

A police spokesperson said officers were executing a pre-planned search warrant.

“There’s no risk to the public in relation to this.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“We’re not in a position to comment further while it is ongoing.”

Auckland Transport has issued an alert to passengers in the area that 125X bus was experiencing delays while the police operation was ongoing.

“Expect delays on 125X to Westgate and the CBD. Police have advised the road will open shortly.


Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand