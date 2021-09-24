Armed police surround home in Grey Lynn

Police on Great North Road, Grey Lynn. Photo / Supplied

Police are attending what is believed to be an incident involving a weapon at a house in the Auckland suburb of Grey Lynn.

A witness told the Herald there are 12 police cars, an ambulance and the armed offenders squad at a group of houses on Great North Rd.

He said shortly after 1.15pm he saw police arrive at the group of homes and get out of their cars carrying guns.

Residents of other houses were told the leave their properties, the witness said.

The Herald is seeking comment from the police.

More to come.