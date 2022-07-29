Armed police scramble to two overnight firearms incidents in Auckland

Shots have been fired at an Auckland house overnight, while a firearm was pointed at another city resident in an unrelated incident.
Police said they scrambled to the shooting at about 2am this morning after a firearm was "discharged" into a house on Tate St in Ōtara.
"No one was injured," a police spokeswoman said.
"A scene guard remains in place and inquiries into the incident are ongoing."
In an earlier incident on Friday night, an Avondale resident allegedly had a gun pointed at them.
Police said they received reports of two men visiting an Avondale Rd address at around 7pm and allegedly "presenting a firearm at an occupant".
"The men reportedly left shortly after," a police spokeswoman said.
"Police attended and inquiries are ongoing."
The spokeswoman said "there is no indication at this stage" the incidents are linked.