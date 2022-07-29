Armed police scramble to two overnight firearms incidents in Auckland

Police attend firearms incidents in Avondale and Ōtara overnight. Video / NZ Herald

Shots have been fired at an Auckland house overnight, while a firearm was pointed at another city resident in an unrelated incident.

Police said they scrambled to the shooting at about 2am this morning after a firearm was "discharged" into a house on Tate St in Ōtara.

A house on Tate St in Ōtara that had shots fired at it overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"No one was injured," a police spokeswoman said.

"A scene guard remains in place and inquiries into the incident are ongoing."

In an earlier incident on Friday night, an Avondale resident allegedly had a gun pointed at them.

Police said they received reports of two men visiting an Avondale Rd address at around 7pm and allegedly "presenting a firearm at an occupant".

Police at a house on Avondale Rd in Avondale where two men allegedly pointed a gun at an occupant. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"The men reportedly left shortly after," a police spokeswoman said.

"Police attended and inquiries are ongoing."

The spokeswoman said "there is no indication at this stage" the incidents are linked.