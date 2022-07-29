Two men reportedly presented a firearm an occupant of an address in Avondale Rd.

Two men reportedly presented a firearm an occupant of an address in Avondale Rd.

Armed police are responding to three firearms incidents tonight across Auckland and say they appear to be linked.

The incidents all involve reports of a firearm being pointed from the same vehicle at addresses in Avondale, Gulf Harbour and Army Bay.

"These reports relate to people in a moving car allegedly presenting a firearm," a police spokesman said.

Police received reports of two men pointing a gun at an occupant of an Avondale Rd address about 7pm.

"The men reportedly left shortly after. Police are in attendance and speaking with the occupants to confirm what has happened."

Police confirmed no shots had been fired and no one has been injured.

Two further incidents have been reported in Gulf Harbour and Army Bay. Both involved the same vehicle, which police are trying to locate.

More to come.