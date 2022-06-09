Armed police respond to reports of Sandringham shooting

Police are responding to an emergency incident in Sandringham.

Armed police have responded to reports of a shooting in the Auckland suburb of Sandringham but were stood down after confirming no one had been shot.

Emergency services including police, ambulance and Fire and Emergency personnel descended on Kiwitea St about 12.30pm.

Sandringham locals reported on social media that there were "lots of sirens" in the area and that police and ambulance "went screaming past".

In a statement, police said they called to a report of a person with a gunshot wound at a Kiwitea St property.

"Upon arrival police established no one had been shot. There are no reports of any injuries, and no firearm has been located. One person is being spoken to by police."