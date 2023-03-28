Voyager 2022 media awards
Armed police operation in Hastings

Hawkes Bay Today
Police leaving an address on Howard Rd in Hastings about 11am on Wednesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Armed police have been involved in an incident in Hastings.

About six police cars with armed police attended Grove Rd, near Windsor Park in the suburb of Mayfair, about 10.15am on Wednesday.

The police then moved to nearby Howard Rd.

The operation appeared to be winding down about 10.50am, as police spoke with several people at an address on Howard Rd.

Police could be seen leaving the address soon after. A witness said it did not appear any arrests were made.

More to come.

