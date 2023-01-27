Armed police on guard after reports of gunshots at Auckland city apartment

Armed police stand out the front of a building on Wellesley in Auckland's city centre. Photo / Jed Bradley

Armed police are in front of an Auckland apartment building following reports of gunshots.

The incident happened in Auckland’s city centre on Wellesley St, near the intersection with Hobson St.

Police said they responded to reports a firearm had been discharged.

Police said no one was injured. Photo / Jed Bradley

“There have been no reports of any injuries,” police said.

“Those involved have immediately left the scene.”

Armed police are in the area as a precaution while they work to locate those involved and establish what has occurred, police said.