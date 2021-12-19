Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand|Crime

Armed police: Is it time to get tough?

15 minutes to read
By Janet Wilson

As growing numbers of front-line officers are attacked and firearm crime increases, some think the police have gone soft on offenders. But are more guns the answer? By Janet Wilson.

It's easy to believe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.