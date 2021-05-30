Armed police in Judea: Cambridge Rd reopens, person taken to hospital

Armed police in Judea this morning. Photo / George Novak

A person has been taken to hospital after a police operation closed a section of Cambridge Rd in Judea this morning.

The cordon has now been lifted and the road is open to traffic.

Armed police were helping execute a search warrant at an address and were there as a precaution, a police spokeswoman said.

"Upon entering a property a person was found needing medical attention and were taken to hospital," she said.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed one person was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter at the scene said around 12 more Armed Offenders Squad members had arrived at the scene about 9am as well as an ambulance and a dog squad.

Bangs from what sounded like flash grenades were also heard.

No arrests have been made at this stage, a police spokeswoman said.

EARLIER: "Cambridge Rd is currently closed between Waihi Rd and Westminster Drive due to an ongoing police operation," police said in a statement on their Facebook page.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area."

A woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, told the Bay of Plenty Times earlier that traffic was backed down to the lights by the kindergarten on Otumoetai Rd.

She said they had seen armed police at the Waihi Rd roundabout.

The woman said she was worried about school children as she always drove past children walking to school around the area.

A man who lived within the cordoned area said he was worried about his family while it was unfolding as some of his family was still at home.

He spoke on the condition of anonymity and said he heard six or seven "pop, pop, pop's" and an ambulance arrived 20 minutes later.

More to come.