Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Armed police, Eagle helicopter called to Papatoetoe firearms incident

Quick Read

Police are responding to a firearms incident in Papatoetoe. Photo / File

NZ Herald

Police are attending a firearms job in Auckland's Papatoetoe this evening.

A police spokeswoman said they were initially called at about 5.47pm after reports that a firearm had been discharged at an Avis Avenue, Papatoetoe address.

"Police, including [the] armed offenders squad responded and the Eagle helicopter was deployed."

Do you know more? Click here to email us

Cordons are in place and members of the public are asked to avoid the area, she said.

A caller to NewstalkZB said they heard three gunshots at Avis Ave in Papatoetoe. They said an ambulance had arrived and left the scene.

A person at the scene said there was a large number of police in the area.

Read More