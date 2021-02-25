Armed police, Eagle helicopter called to Papatoetoe firearms incident

Police are attending a firearms job in Auckland's Papatoetoe this evening.
A police spokeswoman said they were initially called at about 5.47pm after reports that a firearm had been discharged at an Avis Avenue, Papatoetoe address.
"Police, including [the] armed offenders squad responded and the Eagle helicopter was deployed."
Cordons are in place and members of the public are asked to avoid the area, she said.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A caller to NewstalkZB said they heard three gunshots at Avis Ave in Papatoetoe. They said an ambulance had arrived and left the scene.
A person at the scene said there was a large number of police in the area.
Read More
- Schoolboy, 10, missing overnight on Auckland's North Shore found - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: NSW shuts border to Auckland, Queensland and Victoria require Kiwis to qu...
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland to move to alert level 1 - what does it mean? - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: New businesses added to locations of interest list - NZ Herald