Two men have been arrested in Waterview.

Two men have been arrested in Waterview.

Two men have been arrested after armed police swarmed an Auckland suburb this afternoon.

Photos from the scene show at least seven police cars on Herdman Street in Waterview. Officers were seen with weapons.

A police spokesperson said the arrests were the result of a police chase that began at 12.55pm on Great North Rd. A bystander saw the men speed away with what appeared to be a gun in the car.

The car was also seen “being driven dangerously” along Carrington Road in Point Chevalier.

The vehicle was tracked to Herdman St by the Eagle helicopter where police cordoned off the area and were able to make arrests.

“Charges are currently being considered,” the spokesperson said.



