Police outside the Work and Income Flaxmere service centre. Photo / Paul Taylor.

Armed police are in Flaxmere after what Hawke’s Bay Today understands had been the alleged making of shooting threats directed at the suburb’s Work and Income Service Centre.

About 4.30pm two armed officers remained stationed outside the Swansea Rd premises.

Police said soon afterwards staff responded after a person made a threat to “a business” on Swansea Rd, and were had since been speaking with the person with inquiries ongoing.