Armed police descended on a Browns Bay property this afternoon after a man made threats to a family member.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Celina Pl around 3.30pm. The man had fled before emergency services arrived.

The spokesperson was unable to confirm what the threats were, but armed police were called in as a precaution.

After initial investigations, police do not believe the alleged offender is armed.