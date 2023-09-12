Armed police cordon off street near Napier Health Centre

Armed police on Wellesley Rd, Napier, about noon on Tuesday.

A street near Napier Health Centre is cordoned off following reports of a firearm at an address.

People are being asked to avoid the area as at 12.10pm on Tuesday.

A large police presence, including armed police, are visible along Wellesley Rd in Napier, with a section of that road cordoned off by police.

“Police are responding to a report of a firearm,” a police spokesperson said.

“There is a cordon in place at the ends of the road at Latham St and Kennedy Rd.

“Members of the public are asked to avoid walking and driving through the area while police work to determine the circumstances and resolve the incident safely.

“The incident is ongoing and more information will be released when able,” police said.

The cordoned off area includes Napier Health Centre, which is the largest health facility in Napier, as the region’s hospital is located in Hastings.

