Armed police cordon off Dunedin street

Armed police in Neidpath Rd, Dunedin. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

Armed police have cordoned off a Dunedin residential street, leaving some people unable to return home.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to Neidpath Rd in the suburb of Mornington about 4.30pm today.

It was not clear what the nature of the incident was, she said.

Armed police could be seen maintaining a cordon at the intersection of Neidpath Rd and Glen Rd about 5.15pm.

Members of the armed offenders squad were deployed further up Neidpath Rd.

About eight residents of the street, mostly youths, were waiting to return home.

Police had given them chilled water while they waited, a witness said.