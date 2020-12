A pre-planned search warrant was carried out at a property on Omahu Rd, Hastings, on Monday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Armed police taped off a property on a major Hastings road on Monday afternoon to conduct what they said was a "pre-planned search warrant".

A number of armed police were seen at the Omahu Rd property, between Kirkwood Rd and State Highway 50, about 2.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said no further information could be shared publicly about the incident, and she could not say if any arrests had been made.