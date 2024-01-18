Armed police have closed a West Auckland road after an “incident” which involved a person being removed from an address.

Inspector Rod Carpinter confirmed a section of Portage Rd, New Lynn, has been closed, as police respond to an incident.

“The incident, initially involving two parties known to each other, was reported at around 3am and is currently contained to a residential address on the street,” he said.

“Earlier this morning, one person was safely removed from the address.

“The second person remains at the address and, as a precaution, specialist police teams are responding to resolve the matter.”

The incident was still ongoing by 7am.

A witness said police negotiators using a megaphone are urging a person to come out of a building on the road.

Carpinter said there is currently no wider risk to the public concerning the incident.

“Police acknowledge there may be disruptions to those who live and work in the area and we thank those impacted for their patience.”

Carpinter said police will provide a further update when it is available.



