Police officers seen on a street in Henderson, West Auckland, late last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A teenager is due to appear in court after a 23km police pursuit by the Eagle helicopter across Auckland that ended when the vehicle they were in was spiked.

Police received reports of a number of people in a vehicle possibly firing a gun at a reserve park in Māngere Bridge about 10pm yesterday.

The Police Eagle helicopter was sent as a result and officers soon spotted the vehicle involved.

The vehicle travelled onto State Highway 16 before officers managed to spike it just over 23km away in Te Atatū, West Auckland.

A police spokesman said all of those inside the car were youths. They were later found on a street in nearby Henderson.

"No firearm was located and it's believed the initial report may have been the result of glass bottles being smashed by the group."

A witness at the scene in Henderson, where the youths were found in the vehicle, said all officers who arrived were armed and a dog unit was also there.

"Officers armed were guarding a vehicle of interest - a Mazda.

"A short time later, police officers marched a young male in cuffs down... and into a nearby police car."

One of those involved has been charged and is due to appear in the Youth Court.