One person has been injured in a serious incident in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

One person has been injured in a serious incident in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

One person has been injured in a serious incident in Christchurch.

Police were called to the scene on Hereford St at about 11.15am.

It is understood a person has been shot.

One person has been injured and transported to Christchurch Hospital for treatment, a police spokesperson said.

Police have taped off a property at the corner of Stanmore Rd and Hereford St.

The spokesperson said cordons are in place in the vicinity of Hereford St and Stanmore Rd while police work to establish what has occurred.

More to come.