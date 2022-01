An injured person has been taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital after an incident in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Armed police have attended an incident in Napier after reports a person had been seriously injured.

A spokeseperson said police were called about 12.05pm to Hillary Crescent, Maraenui in Napier following a report that a person had been seriously injured.

Armed police attended as a precaution.

The victim has been transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital and enquiries are ongoing to speak with all those involved.

