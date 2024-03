Police on Waterworth Avenue in Onekawa on Monday afternoon. Photo / Warren Buckland

Armed police have responded to an incident on a suburban street in Napier.

Police were called to Waterworth Avenue in Onekawa about 3.10pm on Monday.

A police spokeswoman said it related to a “disorder incident”, according to initial reports.

A witness said there were armed police visible on the street about 4pm, close to the intersection with Harold Holt Ave.

Hato Hone St John confirmed they were on scene with one ambulance

More to come