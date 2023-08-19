Armed police have cordoned off a street in Riccarton, Christchurch after an “incident”.
A witness told the Herald there are at least a dozen police vehicles in attendance at Matai Street West.
An armed police officer is telling people trying to access the street that there has been an “incident” and that the street is blocked off.
The Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) and a Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) vehicle are also currently in attendance.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The witness said the fire engine has driven onto a property with police officers following it inside.
The Herald has approached police for comment.
- More to come