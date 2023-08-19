Armed police, the Armed Offenders Squad and FENZ have cordoned off a Matai Street West in Riccarton after an "incident". Photo / Sam Sherwood

Armed police, the Armed Offenders Squad and FENZ have cordoned off a Matai Street West in Riccarton after an "incident". Photo / Sam Sherwood

Armed police have cordoned off a street in Riccarton, Christchurch after an “incident”.

A witness told the Herald there are at least a dozen police vehicles in attendance at Matai Street West.

Multiple police vehicles are in attendance at the street. Photo / Sam Sherwood

An armed police officer is telling people trying to access the street that there has been an “incident” and that the street is blocked off.

The Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) and a Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) vehicle are also currently in attendance.

The witness said the fire engine has driven onto a property with police officers following it inside.

A fire truck and the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) has been called in to assist police. Photo / Sam Sherwood

The Herald has approached police for comment.

- More to come