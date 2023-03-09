Voyager 2022 media awards
Armed Offenders Squad swarm property in central Dunedin

Otago Daily Times
Quick Read
AOS members approach a property on Heriot Row this afternoon. Photo / ODT

Members of the Armed Offenders Squads swarmed a property in central Dunedin’s Heriot Row this afternoon.

A police spokesman said they were called to an incident about 4.50pm, but would not elaborate on the nature of the callout other than that police were armed as a precaution.

A man was seen being led away by police at about 6.30pm.

Earlier, armed police officers established a cordon at the intersection with London St, closing Heriot Row to traffic.

The five-member AOS team, including a dog handler, were then seen to approach what appeared to be a block of flats near the top of the hill.

They were armed with guns, a shield, a battering ram and a sledgehammer.

