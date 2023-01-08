The Armed Offenders Squad helped Waikato police arrest a man and three teenagers in relation to aggravated robberies over several months today. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Armed Offenders Squad helped Waikato police arrest a man and three teenagers in relation to aggravated robberies over several months today. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Armed Offenders Squad helped Waikato police arrest a man and three teenagers in connection to a series of aggravated robberies spanning several months.

Detective senior sergeant Scott Neilson said a 13-year-old, two 17year olds and a 29-year-old were arrested today “without incident” in Rukuhia, south of Hamilton.

Their alleged offending spanned several months, a statement from police said.

The teenagers will appear in the Hamilton Youth Court on Monday facing “several” charges, including aggravated robbery.

The 29-year-old will appear in the Hamilton District Court facing charges of theft, unlawfully using a motor vehicle and driving while disqualified.

Police could not confirm whether the arrests were linked to an aggravated robbery in December when a Hamilton shopkeeper had two fingers chopped off in a machete attack.

In that incident, four robbers entered an Irvine St dairy in Hamilton wielding a machete and stole tobacco products after injuring the soon-to-be father, who underwent surgery to reattach the two fingers.

Neilson said today’s arrests were a good outcome.

“Offending such as aggravated robberies has a real impact on victims, their families, and the community. A considerable number of resources have been involved in the operation.”







