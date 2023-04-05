Armed police and the Eagle helicopter were on the scene for support. Photo / NZME

Tauranga armed offenders squad members and the Eagle helicopter have helped Rotorua police arrest a man in a rural area south of Rotorua.

Police were sent to a Waikite Valley address around 7pm Wednesday and arrested the man around 8.10am, a police spokeswoman said.

The 34-year-old had two warrants to arrest for breach of release conditions.

The man is facing a number of charges in relation to an ongoing investigation, including threatening to kill, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of an offensive weapon.

The Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) and Eagle provided support to Rotorua staff undertaking the warrant to arrest, as a precaution, the spokeswoman said.

All of the AOS staff were from Tauranga.

The man is scheduled to appear in Rotorua District Court today.







