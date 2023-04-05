Voyager 2022 media awards
Armed Offenders Squad and Eagle Helicopter help arrest man in Waikite Valley near Rotorua

Bay of Plenty Times
Armed police and the Eagle helicopter were on the scene for support. Photo / NZME

Tauranga armed offenders squad members and the Eagle helicopter have helped Rotorua police arrest a man in a rural area south of Rotorua.

Police were sent to a Waikite Valley address around 7pm Wednesday and arrested the man around 8.10am, a police spokeswoman said.

The 34-year-old had two warrants to arrest for breach of release conditions.

The man is facing a number of charges in relation to an ongoing investigation, including threatening to kill, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of an offensive weapon.

The Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) and Eagle provided support to Rotorua staff undertaking the warrant to arrest, as a precaution, the spokeswoman said.

All of the AOS staff were from Tauranga.

The man is scheduled to appear in Rotorua District Court today.


Latest from New Zealand