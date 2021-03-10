Appeal over ban for young Hawke's Bay cricketers

Two players involved in this controversial match have been banned for the season.

An independent commissioner's decision that led to a ban for two young Hawke's Bay cricketers is being appealed.

The teenage sons of Hawke's Bay Cricket chief executive Craig Findlay and Napier Tech's club manager Mike Pawson were each banned from cricket for 10 weeks last month.

The ban followed a hearing conducted by independent commissioner John Greenwood, who concluded that there had been racist and homophobic abuse during a Twenty20 match between a Napier Tech XI and a Western Districts Auckland Blue XI.

New Zealand Cricket spokesman Richard Boock said the option to appeal against a finding was an important part of a just and fair process. He declined to comment further, and other parties to the complaint have also declined to comment on the nature of the appeal.

The hearing followed a complaint made by the Western Districts Secondary School Cricket Association after a Sri Lankan umpire called the January 21 game off after deeming a racist comment had been made.

The Auckland Blue XI had included players of Indian, Sri Lankan and Pakistani heritage.

Greenwood suspended the two Napier Tech players until the end of the 2020-21 season, effectively a ban of 10 weeks.

Hawke's Bay Cricket chairman James Rainger said he was not able to comment on the matter at present.

Hawke's Bay Today has also sought comment from Pawson and Findlay.

Napier Tech Cricket president David Caldwell told Hawke's Bay Today the club's position had not changed and it remained happy with the commissioner's decision, and keen to move on.

Western Districts Secondary School Cricket Association president Lynn Fuller was aware of the appeal, but also declined to comment.