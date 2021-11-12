Apology over Otago inmate's 'horrific' medical examination after sexual assault

An Otago prisoner was handcuffed to guards during a "humiliating" forensic medical examination despite begging for privacy. File photo / Greg Bowker

After being sexually violated by his cellmate, an Otago prisoner was handcuffed to guards during a "humiliating" forensic medical examination despite begging for privacy.

The episode has been slammed as "horrific" by a human rights organisation and Corrections conceded the treatment of the inmate was inappropriate.

"I would like to sincerely apologise to this man for any additional stress and hurt he experienced," Otago Corrections Facility prison manager Lyndal Miles said.

The victim told the Otago Daily Times the humiliation he experienced on the visit to Dunedin Hospital just hours after the sexual assault was worse than the incident itself.

"It was one of the cruellest things I could ever imagine," he said.

The man said he pleaded with Corrections officers, whom he did not know, to give him privacy or handcuff him to a bed while the intimate and intrusive 90-minute doctor's assessment took place, but they refused.

Miles said the issue was that the staff escorting the prisoner had not been briefed on the nature of the medical visit — "to protect the privacy and dignity of the man involved" — and thus no plan had been put in place.

She confirmed the incident had prompted a review and protocol now dictated a Corrections nurse would accompany any inmate during an exam while officers remained outside the room.

The victim's ex-cellmate, Raymond John Belsey (27), was found guilty of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection following a Dunedin District Court trial last week.

The jury heard how in July last year an argument developed when Belsey commented on the attractiveness of a pre-teen girl as the cellmates watched television.

When the victim took him to task about his vulgar behaviour, the man smashed the television then pounced.

"I'll show you what little girls like," he said as he carried out his attack.

After 10 hours, paralysed by fear, the victim bolted from the cell with his belongings in the morning as soon as the doors were unlocked.

The pair had been double-bunked for about four months but the victim said it took only weeks for Belsey's bizarre behaviour to emerge.

He would exercise naked in his cell and on one occasion stuck pubic hairs to his face using toothpaste.

This prompted the victim to request a move but it was repeatedly declined.

Hours after the incident, the man had repeated his story several times to medical staff and police, before the hospital examination.

While the doctor told him he could stop if he felt uncomfortable, he wanted to ensure all possible evidence against Belsey was found.

"It was so f...ing humiliating. I was in tears when I came back [to jail]," he said.

Days later, he was introduced to Male Survivors Otago manager Michael Chamberlain, who said the trauma was readily apparent.

"He was absolutely broken and distraught ... it took him months to come out of that," he said.

"He was treated as a prisoner and not a victim of sexual assault."

Executive director at Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand Meg de Ronde called it a "particularly horrific situation".

"For this prisoner to be put through further harm by the people who are entrusted with his care is really egregious," she said.

"Ultimately, we want a prison system that ensures people come out healthier and more able to integrate into society than when they went in."

It again highlighted the dangers of double-bunking, Ms de Ronde said, and she called on Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis to act urgently.

The victim of the sex attack said he had been branded a "nark" during his remaining months behind bars and been the subject of physical violence.

"I could deal with it through the day but when I went to my cell at night I felt like killing myself," he said.

Now out of jail, his prospects were brighter but he said the scars remained.

He said he was not looking for a payout from Corrections, only an assurance what he went through would not be repeated.

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact the Safe to Talk confidential crisis helpline on:

• Text 4334 and they will respond

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• Visit https://safetotalk.nz/contact-us/ for an online chat

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.