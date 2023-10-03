The Fairways at Te Awa Estates in Napier was the site of a crash involving a Hawke's Bay rugby player after his team's Ranfurly Shield celebrations. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Napier man whose fence was smashed as a result of alleged drink-driving by a Hawke’s Bay rugby player says those who turned up to the crash site the next day were “very apologetic” and wanted to set things right.

The crash occurred on the corner of Hunter Dr and Te Awa Ave, in the Napier suburb of Te Awa, after a party to celebrate the Magpies’ Ranfurly Shield victory over Wellington.

The spotlight has been turned on the Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union over the past two days after the shield was broken in half during the celebrations.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) is also investigating suggestions that illicit drug use may have been taking place around the shield after a photo emerged on social media showing white powder on one of its broken pieces.

No one was injured in the Napier crash and police confirmed a man in his 20s had been summoned to appear in court on a drink-driving charge with the possibility of further driving charges.

Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union chief executive Jay Campbell told Stuff the man charged was a player, adding it was also being treated as an employment matter.

The resident whose fence was damaged said he awoke about 3.30am on Sunday.

“I assume that’s what woke me up ... I didn’t actually hear the impact, but my wife did and got up. She said, ‘I think you’ve got to come and have a look at this.’

“Police turned up virtually within a minute or two and there was a tow truck there as well.”

The man, who did not want to be named, said the driver and passengers had visited on Monday to apologise.

“It’s an unfortunate thing but the young man has come round to apologise and is going to see things right. I also spoke to one of the passengers, who was very apologetic.”

He said he and his wife were dealing with insurance providers and tradesmen about the damage.

“We’re trying to find someone that can do the fix. We’ve had one guy come and have a look at it and he’s given us an idea of what is going to be involved.”

While disappointed at the incident, he said it was good that the people involved had fronted up to their mistake.

“It would be better if it hadn’t happened, but it has. He’s fronted up and said he’s been a silly boy, so you live and you learn.”

