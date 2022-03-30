The Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra has apologised for anguish caused in naming its concert Russian Magic. Photo / Supplied

The Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra (APO) is changing the name of its winter concert series from 'Russian Magic' to 'Winter Magic' following complaints that it is being insensitive to what is taking place in Ukraine.

The concert, part of the New Zealand Herald Premier Series, is due to take place on June 30 - and the orchestra has apologised for any anguish they may have caused.

Egle Simkeviciute Kulvelis, a member of the New Zealand Lithuanian Society, had written to the APO saying that calling the concert 'Russian Magic' was "simply unacceptable".

"While New Zealand condemns Russia's war on Ukraine, and Russian arts are cancelled worldwide, Auckland Live and APO present a concert called 'Russian Magic'," she said.

Russian Magic was the original name for the concert series. Photo / Supplied

"It's very distasteful and sends a mixed message to all valuing peace in the world. Russian 'magic' led to four million refugees and more than 100 kids being killed."

Kulvelis said the topic was too emotional for her, and declined to talk to the Herald by phone.

APO chief executive officer Barbara Glaser said their main concert season was announced and published in October last year, after over a year of planning.

That was long before the Russian invasion of Ukraine started.

"At the time the season was launched and our season brochure was sent out there were no concerns around particular concert titles," Glaser said.

"However, given the current situation in Ukraine we fully understand that there are people in our community who would find the original concert title upsetting. The concert name has therefore been changed to alleviate this."

The name change from Russian Magic to Winter Magic was being updated across all APO material and event listings where possible and communicated to all relevant stakeholders, she said.

"Our aim at the APO is to be sensitive to issues and we apologise for any anguish people may have experienced," Glaser added.

But Kulvelis said it was disappointing that it took the APO and Auckland Live five weeks of ongoing war and the intervention of a member from the community to realise there was the obvious issue with the name of the event.

"Sorry to say, but changing the name on online events without a public announcement and official acknowledgment is just a strategy to sweep the obvious problem here under the carpet. The name 'Russian Magic' is still in brochures," Kulvelis said.

"Also, the description of the concert hasn't changed, it starts with the words 'fate, that ominous power... there is no alternative but to submit to fate'. These words have very different meanings after February 24... for Putin, Ukrainians should submit to their Russian 'fate'."

Kulvelis said the concert also consisted specifically of Russian composers only and hasn't officially condemned the Russian invasion.

"My point here... how could APO go on stage and perform music which is directly exported from the country currently undertaking war crimes - acknowledged officially - against (another) sovereign country in Europe?," Kulvelis said.

"We all hope Russia will clean up its mess one day, but till then Russian arts is not acceptable while the war in any of its forms continues."

Kulvelis is demanding the concert be cancelled and turned into a classical music charity event in support of Ukraine, performing inspiring pieces from different countries.