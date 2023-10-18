Sometimes driving the engine is more fun than riding it - Erika Scott at the controls. Photo / Paul Taylor

The first day of the 160th anniversary Hawke’s Bay A&P Show on Wednesday was as much about the past as it is about the future.

More than 400 primary school children went through the Tomoana Showgrounds in Hastings, most intrigued with the chance to touch and eyeball some of the animal life at close quarters in the popular Farmyard.

The children were also able to ride on carriages hauled by ancient tractors from the vintage machinery, a feature of the show each year.

Te Kura o Mangateretere pupils Ivy Keil (left) and Dom Purtell, both 12, with a rare visitor to Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

In addition to the competitions and exhibits of the show will be the carnival fairground led by Waikato operators Mahon’s Amusements, a part of the show for more than 60 years. This year there are about a dozen rides and “just under” 100 staff needed for the week.

John Mahon confirmed the amusements will also operate as a night carnival on Friday, starting about 6.30pm, following a successful trial last year.

While most usual animal classes are still on the programme, cattle are missing this year with the section planning to have them back next year, but in the meantime, the section is being reassessed in changing times and after the problems with Cyclone Gabrielle.