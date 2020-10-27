AOS responding to incident near Waikeria Prison

Several Police officers and an Armed Offenders Squad on Waikeria Rd. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

A major police operation is underway near Waikeria Prison.

Police have closed Waikeria Rd off from the traffic.

Armed Offenders Squad members were searching cars travelling west along Waikeria Rd.

Police are telling people waiting in traffic it is a domestic incident involving a firearm.

The police helicopter has been deployed.

More details to come.

Traffic coming from the direction of Waikeria Prison were being stopped. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

Waikeria Rd has been closed off to traffic. Photo / Caitlan Johnston