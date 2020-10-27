Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

AOS responding to incident near Waikeria Prison

Quick Read

Several Police officers and an Armed Offenders Squad on Waikeria Rd. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

By:

A major police operation is underway near Waikeria Prison.

Police have closed Waikeria Rd off from the traffic.

Armed Offenders Squad members were searching cars travelling west along Waikeria Rd.

Police are telling people waiting in traffic it is a domestic incident involving a firearm.

The police helicopter has been deployed.

More details to come.

Traffic coming from the direction of Waikeria Prison were being stopped. Photo / Caitlan Johnston
Traffic coming from the direction of Waikeria Prison were being stopped. Photo / Caitlan Johnston
Waikeria Rd has been closed off to traffic. Photo / Caitlan Johnston
Waikeria Rd has been closed off to traffic. Photo / Caitlan Johnston
Police and an Armed Offenders Squad were blocking off Waikeria Rd. Photo / Caitlan Johnston
Police and an Armed Offenders Squad were blocking off Waikeria Rd. Photo / Caitlan Johnston