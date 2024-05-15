Gisborne's median house price for April was up on the same month in 2023. Photo / Alan Gibson

15 May, 2024 05:00 AM 3 mins to read

Gisborne's median house price for April was up on the same month in 2023. Photo / Alan Gibson

Armed police, including the Armed Offenders Squad, descended on an area near Tolaga Bay yesterday morning in response to a “fail to stop” incident.

Police put out an advisory to Tolaga Bay residents around 7.30am asking people to ensure their vehicles and homes were secure.

It was in response to a situation in which a person or persons in a vehicle fled from police when signalled to stop around 3.35am yesterday.

“Police staff who responded were armed as a precaution,” police said.

AOS members were also deployed to the area.

The person or persons being sought were still unaccounted for when the Gisborne Herald went to print last night.

Police said in a media release yesterday afternoon residents in that area would continue to see an increased police presence until apprehensions were made.

“At this time, we have no public safety concerns for the wider community.

“The area of interest to us is some distance from the Tolaga Bay township in isolated rural farmland.”

Police say people who have any information about the incident or those involved can ring 111 if the matter is an emergency or dial 105 after the fact, quoting file number P058729711.

Gisborne’s April median house price $670,000

The median house sale price year-on-year for Gisborne increased by 4.7 per cent to $670,000 in April, according to figures released by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (Reinz).

The data shows sales activity lifting in almost all regions, compared with storm-affected April 2023, and year-on-year pricing edging up, continuing a trend seen in recent months.

Reinz chief executive Jen Baird said the market was “subdued”, despite nationally seeing higher sales counts, properties selling more quickly, increased stock levels and more listings compared with a year ago.

“These increases are a contrast with the much lower measures seen in April 2023, following the impacts of weather events like Cyclones Hale and Gabrielle, but are below the average for this time of year longer-term.”

Sales activity lifted in 15 of 16 regions compared to April 2023.

Nationally, median “days to sell” decreased by three days from 46 to 43 days compared with a year ago.

“Activity is picking up for the housing market as we move into autumn, with sales lifting and more choices for buyers,” Baird said.

“However, the likelihood of interest rates staying at these elevated levels for a while, and more talk of job losses, continues to lead to caution among some buyers.

“There seems to be plenty of buyer interest, with many seeing the current price levels as attractive, but some are taking their time before making a decision.”

Counting down to ‘go time’ for Vortex

Auckland-based Vortex Power Systems has completed most of the construction work involved in its world-leading electricity generation project at Whangara.

Vortex’s alternative power generating system converts low-grade waste heat into carbon-neutral clean energy, and in the process creates a plume of water vapour that can soar up to 5km into the air.

The company has been building a trial test plant on Toby and Amelia Williams’ Pihitia Station at Whāngārā.

The station was chosen for the test site because of its location, away from regular aircraft flight paths.

“The majority of the construction work is now finished,” Vortex chief executive Perzaan Mehta said.

“Our team is now working on commissioning the trial plant so we can begin to test the technology in the field.”

Mehta said he was not able to put a timeframe around when the plant would be commissioned and testing work would commence.

“But it will be soon, hopefully.”