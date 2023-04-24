Air cadets from No 48 Squadron formed a guard of honour at the Cross of Sacrifice. Photo / Vicki Zieltjes

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old;

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them.

Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke (right) and John Moore, ex-president of Stratford RSA, carried wreaths during the parade. Photo / Vicki Zieltjes

Veterans and members of the public joined together in Stratford on Tuesday morning for the district’s Anzac Day dawn service.

Despite the cold weather a crowd of about 400 gathered to commemorate Anzac Day and the sacrifice made by so many in the name of peace and freedom.

Members of the Stratford Pipe Band led the Anzac Day parade. Photo / Vicki Zieltjes

The service began with a parade, with the sound of bagpipes carrying across the still morning air to be clearly heard by the crowd gathered at the Cross of Sacrifice on MirandaSt. Cadets from No 48 Squadron Air Training Corp formed a guard of honour at the Cross of Sacrifice throughout the service.

Wreaths were laid by various groups and organisations including the New Zealand cadet force, represented in Stratford by members of No 48 Squadron Air Cadets, who also formed a guard of honour at the Cross of Sacrifice during the service. Photo / Vicki Zieltjes

Once the parade reached the Cross of Sacrifice, Deputy Min McKay welcomed everyone to the morning’s service. Joshua Sheed from MountainView Vineyard Church opened the service with a prayer, after which the crowd, led by Greg Topless, sang Amazing Grace.

Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke then read a message from the prime minister and John Moore, ex-president of the Stratford RSA read a message from the Governor General.

Stratford High School head girl, Te Otinia Gerrard, was one of the guest speakers at the service. Photo / Vicki Zieltjes

This year’s guest speakers were Te Otina Gerrard and Matthew Jones, head girl and head boy of Stratford High School, with both students speaking of the sacrifice made by so many New Zealanders both in battle and on the home front. Students from Stratford High School then performed a haka before the laying of wreaths.

Students from Stratford High School performed a haka before the laying of wreaths. Photo / Vicki Zieltjes

After the last post and minute of silence, Greg Topless led the crowd in singing the national anthem before a final prayer and the falling out of the guard of honour.

After the service, a light breakfast of tea, coffee, Milo, toast and Anzac biscuits was served by the Stratford girl guides and brownies in the war memorial hall.







