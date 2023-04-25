About 1000 people attended Rotorua's 2023 Anzac Day parade and civic memorial service. Photo / Andrew Warner

“I’m here for all of them.”

This was the response of Rotorua resident Huia Hahunga when asked why she had ventured out into a dark, freezing morning to attend Rotorua’s Anzac Day dawn service in Ōhinemutu on the 108th anniversary of the World War I Gallipoli campaign.

“Many years ago it would have been colder,” Hahunga told the Rotorua Daily Post.

“But we are here to honour them.”

Hahunga was one of the hundreds of people gathering around the cenotaph at Ōhinemutu as early as 5am.

Hahunga said at Anzac Day services thoughts would always go to the soldiers who have fought and those still fighting.

“It doesn’t matter where you go,” Hahunga said. “Your spirit will always be connected to them.”

Hahunga believed it was important to acknowledge the people who “fought for us and for our futures”.

“They are in our hearts. They may have passed but we still feel them.”

The Anzac Day dawn service. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Te Arawa and Ngāti Whakaue kaumātua Monty Morrison said the dawn service was “heartening”.

“There’s certainly a lot of people here this morning and given the cold, it’s impressive,” Morrison said.

“It’s wonderful to see a huge number of families here.

“I think as time has passed there’s been a greater interest not only in Gallipoli but really in the wider issues around it.”

Morrison said the turnout showed there was widespread belief in the importance of the day.

“[People know] how important it is for us to remember the soldiers who fought and others whom we have lost along the way.”

After the sun rose and the day warmed up a crowd of about 1000 people lined Queens Dr in the Government Gardens from 9.10am for the Anzac Day Parade.

Among those excited about the march were friends Kaden Gribble, Lockie and Yulia Wade and Asher, Nina and Ted Saathof.

“I like to see the people marching and hear the trumpets,” 8-year-old Ted said.

When asked about the meaning of Anzac Day, Lockie, 9, said it was about remembering the loss of soldiers in war.

“It’s about the soldiers who went to Gallipoli,” 9-year-old Nina said. “But it’s about other soldiers too.”

Asher Saathof, 6, (left) Lockie Wade, 9, Yulia Wade, 6, Kaden Gribble, 8, Ted Satthof, 8, and Nina Saathof, 9 were excited for the 2023 Anzac Day parade. Photo / Maryana Garcia

The crowd later filled Sir Howard Morrison’s Sir Owen Glenn theatre for Rotorua’s Anzac Civic Memorial Service at 9.30am, where they were addressed by New Zealand Defence Force representative Colonel Kyle Cummins.

“Each year, New Zealanders across the world come to services like this.

“The sacrifices made by New Zealanders in the conflicts of the past three centuries do not diminish over time.”

Cummins said Anzac Day also honoured those who today remained ready to stand “between those who deserve freedom and those who snatch it from them”.

“[We] have a sacred obligation to remember.

“Each of the inscriptions on our memorials were people. They wanted to live their lives to the fullest and they wanted the same for us.”

Cummins said honouring the sacrifices of others should not be an activity limited to one day in the year.

“We look back and reflect so we can move forward,” Cummins said.

“Service is something we could all do.”

ANZAC Day Colonel Karl Cummins 25 April 2023 The Daily Post Photo / Andrew Warner

Governor-General of New Zealand Dame Cindy Kiro’s message for Anzac Day was read at the ceremony by Rotorua Lakes councillor Rawiri Waru.

Kiro’s message said Anzac Day belonged to the country’s veterans.

“New Zealand has earned a reputation for courage and honour. Anzac Day is a time to acknowledge deeds unknown and known.”

Kiro said the Anzac spirit lived on in acts of caring and generosity like those shown by the New Zealand Defence Force personnel and all volunteers and community members who had supported each other following events like Cyclone Gabrielle.

After reading Psalms 20 and 33, St Faith’s Anglican Church Rotorua’s Reverend Tom Poata said the country embraced a tradition “built on sacrifice”.

“Their suffering and duty is now an example for all of us.”

Poata said the example of people willing “to relieve the suffering of others even at the cost of their own” was an ideal of enduring value.

After the Anzac Day ceremonies, Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said she was “very proud” of the local community for the “huge turnout”.

“This was the biggest crowd I’ve seen attend and it’s incredible how much the dawn ceremony in Ōhinemutu has grown,” Tapsell told the Rotorua Daily Post.

“I believe Anzac Day is an important time for communities to pay tribute to and remember our fallen and returned soldiers, and show our appreciation for their sacrifice and service.

“It’s also heartwarming seeing so many children and students attending and showing their gratitude to those who fought to protect the freedom and rights we enjoy today.”