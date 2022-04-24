Live: ANZAC day 2022 coverage

Join the Herald from 6am as we broadcast the dawn service from the Auckland War Memorial Museum live. Stay tuned throughout the morning for updates on today's commemorations.

Sir Jerry Matepere reflects on the Anzac Spirit

Ka mihi atu ahau ki a koutou kātoa e huihui mai ana ki te whakanui i te ra o ANZAC me te maumāhara ki te hunga i mate i roto i ngā pakanga kātoa. E kore e warewaretia. Kia ora tātou kātoa.

I acknowledge all of you who will gather to commemorate Anzac Day and to remember those who lost their lives in all wars. They will never be forgotten. Greetings to all.

Sir Jerry Matepaere salutes the troops and those defence men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for New Zealand. Photo / NZME

For the past two years, we have commemorated Anzac Day differently because of the Covid-19 disease. This year, how and where we gather will again be different. What will not differ from our other Anzac Days is the reason we will gather. We will gather to remember the men and the women who served in our nation's armed forces in times of war and conflict, especially those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and recall their legacy, our sense of our national identity - who we are and what we stand for in the world today.

On Anzac Day 2020 I was in a managed isolation hotel in Auckland. Like others who had returned to Aotearoa, I was not permitted to leave my room. Elsewhere in New Zealand at dawn, New Zealanders stood at their gates, separated from others outside their household. They gathered to remember the Anzacs.

I have been privileged to commemorate the Anzacs and their successors in places around the world, notably at Gallipoli. Each Anzac Day I remember my two grandfathers who served during World War I, one of whom fought at Gallipoli. They returned to New Zealand when a different disease - the Spanish Flu - wreaked havoc in communities around New Zealand.

Almost 21 years after World War I ended in 1918, on September 3, 1939, the Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand joined Britain in declaring war on Nazi Germany. Anzacs would again go to war. Of Māori support for World War II, Sir Āpirana Ngata wrote: "We will lose some of our most promising young leaders but we will gain the respect of our Pākehā brothers". The losses, Ngata reasoned, were the price of citizenship. That obligation of citizenship has been and is still being, met by New Zealanders - Māori, their Pākehā brothers and sisters - and our Australian cousins. The spirit and example of the first Anzacs endure.

Comradeship, kinship or whanaungatanga is a cornerstone of the Anzac spirit. Military service creates strong bonds of mateship in teams and across generations. One of the special things about attending the Anzac dawn service is the after-match activities and the opportunity for young people to mix and mingle with older veterans. This year, serving soldiers, sailors and aviators in New Zealand will be able to attend Anzac Day services in uniform, as in the past, but will not be able to attend after-functions. The reason, in part, is to protect our vulnerable older veterans - comradeship, kinship and whanaungatanga in practice.

This year when I commemorate Anzac Day I will remember my two koroua and other veterans who have passed away. Two veterans I will particularly remember this year are World War II veteran Lieutenant RNZNVR (Retd) Neil Harton, who died just shy of his 105th birthday, and Vietnam War veteran Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Sir Wira Gardiner. I spent time with both men at commemorative events - Wira on Crete and Neil at Normandy. Both epitomised the Anzac spirit - courage, mateship and good humour.

"I te hekenga atu o te rā, tae noa ki te aranga mai i te ata, ka maumāhara tonu tātou ki a rātou - At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them."

- Lieutenant General Sir Jeremiah Mateparae, GNZM, QSO, KStJ (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Kahungunu, Tūhoe) is a former New Zealand soldier who was the 20th Governor-General of New Zealand (2011-2016). A former officer in the New Zealand Army, he was chief of the New Zealand Defence Force (2006 -2011) and then director of the New Zealand Government Communications Security Bureau for five months. After his term as Governor-General, Sir Jerry was the High Commissioner of New Zealand to the United Kingdom between 2017 and 2020.