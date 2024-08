Terrorism not ruled out in Germany stabbing attack. Manslaughter investigation in superyacht sinking in Italy. Homicide in Blockhouse Bay, Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

ANZ customers are experiencing issues with some card transactions today.

A bank spokesperson said the issue only affects online purchases and possibly people making fuel purchases directly from the pump.

Account balances and funds are not impacted.

“We apologise for the inconvenience. The team is working to resolve this as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said.