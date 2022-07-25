Anti-theft grate, a bollard and a security guard no match for brazen Wellington ram-raid

Police are investigating the offence. Photo / File

A Wellington liquor store had all the precautions to stop ram-raiders gaining access – but the brazen thieves got through anyway.

Thirsty Liquor in Island Bay was targeted early this morning when two thieves drove a car into the premises.

Owner Chetan Rattan told the Herald police woke him at around 2am.

He said the shop was often targeted by shoplifters – at least four or five times in the past month. Rattan has multiple anti-theft precautions including inside and outside CCTV, a bollard in the front of the store, alarms and an anti-theft grating.

"The car hit the door and the pole, that's why the bumper came off, that sitting still outside the shop.... What can we do? We have an alarm, within five minutes the security is here – we have everything but they still smash the door."

Rattan's CCTV footage shows the security car pull up opposite the offenders and try to prevent them from leaving, but the car peels out anyway – full of stolen liquor.

He says the thieves stole "a lot" of bottles but he doesn't know exactly how much is missing yet as he cannot inventory until his insurance has come by to check the damage.

Rattan says he thinks they targeted bottles of bourbon – but the damage to the shop will be in the tens of thousands to fix.

"Glass and everything it's all broken so we need to fix the whole thing – that's easily $8000 to $10,000 just for the doors because they're automatic sliding doors, so the motor alone is $2000 or $3000."

Wellington City Councillor Fleur Fitzsimmons says she spoke with Rattan this morning and expressed her sympathy.

"This is very upsetting and residents and businesses are feeling shaken and confused. People are worried but they want to know what they can do to support him."

She says Rattan told her he intends to reopen his store within a week, once the glass and debris has been cleared.

"When the shop is open again, I anticipate people will want to support his business so they'll be along to get some chips and drinks. It's deeply shocking and upsetting but what is heartening is seeing the strong response of support and care immediately after this happened."

She says anyone with information should go to the police.

A police spokesperson told the Herald they are investigating.