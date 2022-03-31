The 23-day occupation of Parliament ended in flames. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Anti-mandate and anti-vaccine protesters are planning to kick off 14 days of action in Wellington, beginning at the Pukeahu National War Memorial.

In response, police have stepped up their visibility around Parliament.

The area is being fenced off and many staff from organisations based in the vicinity are being encouraged to work from home.

In plans made public last night, the "Unite" protesters said they plan to gather at the War Memorial from 2pm.

Pukeahu National War Memorial. Photo / NZ Herald

"Come along for a 'Picnic' at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, a place that symbolises our ancestors that fought for our freedom," a statement on its website read.

Protesters are being reminded the protesting events are "non-violent".

Even though vaccine mandates will be dropped from April 4 from most career paths - except Corrections, aged care, health, and border services - protesters say they will continue their disruption until the legal framework that enables businesses to choose if they want to use them is scrapped.

Tessa Jeffries, identified by RNZ as being part of the Unite group, and who was also part of the Parliament occupation says she will not stop until the health measures are "obliterated".

"There'll be protest action until we, first, get an acknowledgment. Second, we get an apology. Third, we get justice. And fourth ... personally, I'm not stopping until the Covid-19 Health Response Act legislation is obliterated."

Yesterday, around a dozen protesters turned up to Parliament leading to the arrest of Brett Power.

A video on social media shows him being led away by officers as the small crowd of protesters yell "Shame!".

Police confirmed one person was arrested for breaching their bail conditions.

Power was arrested in the first week of February's 23-day Parliament occupation when he tried to breach the police line and enter Parliament.

The occupation ended in flames on March 2 after police spent the day slowly evicting illegal occupiers from the lawn and surrounding streets of the parliamentary precinct.

In the 23 days before police moved in to reclaim the area, the streets surrounding Parliament were un-usable due to vehicles blocking roads, and protesters being aggressive to passersby and local businesses.

The Victoria University of Wellington law school was forced to close, as were several surrounding businesses.

When police moved in to evict them, protesters responded by setting fires and hurling projectiles at police, hospitalising seven officers. Hundreds of people were arrested in the chaos.