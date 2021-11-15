Anti-mandate protesters gather outside Hawke's Bay Hospital

About 50 people are gathering to protest outside Hawke's Bay Hospital.
The protest on Omahu Rd in Hastings is linked to the passing of the November 15 deadline for frontline health workers to be vaccinated against Covid 19.
Frontline health workers and teachers had to have had their first dose by November 15, or face losing their jobs.
The deadline for the second dose is January 1.
The Covid-19 vaccine mandate for the country's 13,000 Fire and Emergency career and volunteer staff has been delayed until November 29 for "planning purposes".
(MORE TO COME)