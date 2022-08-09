Another large slip in Wellington after days of rain

The Sam Uffindell scandal continues, the Government accused of preaching to the choir and how one social media app is making it easier for parents to keep an eye on their kids in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

From RNZ

A large slip has come down in the Wellington suburb of Karori, covering a street and leaving a house near the edge.

The slip in Karori took out a mature section of bush, and covered part of Woodhouse Ave.

It follows numerous slips in recent days following heavy rainfall, including a large landslide in the central city on Monday.

The slip on Wednesday morning left a house near the edge. Photo / RNZ/Kevin McCarthy

The slip covered part of Woodhouse Avenue. Photo / RNZ/Kevin McCarthy

More than 25 people in eight homes were initially evacuated when the slip came down on The Terrace on Monday. Two households were still out of their homes last night after the slip swept away a retaining wall and the bank above it.

The large slip is the latest in several to have hit the region. Photo / Facebook/I Love Karori

On the Kāpiti Coast, a slip has brought down a large tree, blocking Paekākāriki Hill Road near the Grays Rd intersection.

A Porirua City Council spokesperson said it was likely to take most of the day to clear.