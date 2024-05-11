A temporary roundabout will be trialled at the Ingestre and Wicksteed intersection. Photo / Bevan Conley

Central Whanganui is set to get another temporary roundabout, similar to the one installed in Guyton Street but without the adjacent raised platforms for pedestrians.

As a trial, Whanganui District Council contractors will install the temporary roundabout at the intersection of Ingestre and Wicksteed streets. It will be similar to the new road layout at the Guyton and Wicksteed intersection.

“We’ve received a lot of favourable feedback on the Guyton St roundabout from people who regularly travel, work, or shop in the vicinity,” council transportation manager, Damien Wood, said.

“The roundabout has greatly simplified the way this intersection operates from its previous layout and led to real safety improvements for road users and pedestrians alike by slowing traffic movements in this area.”

The road markings and traffic islands will be upgraded. Photo / Bevan Conley

The trial layout for the Ingestre-Wicksteed roundabout will include new give way road markings and upgraded give way sign traffic islands at all four approaches to the roundabout.

Installation of the trial roundabout is scheduled to start in June and take a month to complete.

“The trial roundabout will remain in place for a couple of years while we monitor the effects/benefits, or until such time as a decision is made on its removal or permanent installation,” Wood said.

The trial was being funded by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi and the council, with installation work carried out by the council’s Whanganui Alliance partner, Downer.

The total cost was about $30,000 – of that, 60 per cent ($18,000) was funded by NZTA, Wood said.