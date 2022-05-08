A clothing store in East Auckland has been targeted in a ram raid overnight. Video / Hayden Woodward

Another store in Auckland has been targeted in a ram raid overnight, with thieves making off with armfuls of clothing.

The burglary happened about 2am at the Big Broz shop on Queens Rd in the suburb of Panmure.

A witness told the Herald he had been sitting in his car nearby when he saw the incident unfold.

"The two guys were hanging around on the corner, masked up, I kept my eyes on them as they walked across the road.

"I thought they ... worked at the noodle house, as they were hanging around there – I thought they were going to open up and start cooking or something.

"Then the car just came from nowhere, mounted the kerb and in it went. They didn't reverse into the store - they drove front first," he said.

"I thought 'what the hell is happening, is this really happening right in front of me'?"

A clothing store in Panmure, eastern Auckland, is the latest shop to be targeted in a ram raid. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police confirmed they are making inquiries into the ram raid and are working to identify those involved; including reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses.

At least two offenders are being sought.

Authorities are urging anyone who has information to contact police immediately.

The incident comes after a Government announcement relating to ram raids was made yesterday.

More than $550 million in funding for more frontline police, a new firearms unit and a package to help businesses protect themselves from ram raids has been promised in a Government Budget pre-announcement.

Police Minister Poto Williams made the announcements in Auckland alongside Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis and Justice Minister Kris Faafoi.

Police and Corrections will get $562 million over four years.

"We've all seen the news recently on gangs and ram raids," Faafoi said at the outset of a press conference yesterday.

"New Zealanders have a right to a justice system that makes our communities safe."

The burglary happened about 2am at the Big Broz shop on Queens Rd in the suburb of Panmure. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster welcomed the new investments.

Opposition parties, however, have said today that no amount of money will make up for what they described as the Government's "soft on crime" approach.

Can you help? Anyone with information is urged to call Police on 105 or CrimeStoppers Anonymous on 0800 555 111