Annual event aims to strengthen Māori women leaders

Federation of Maori Authorities chairwoman Traci Houpapa speaks at the FOMA Economic Summit at the Millennium Hotel in Rotorua.

Aimed to network, learn, support, gain a renewed sense of commitment and rejoice in one another's achievements, the annual Huihuinga Wāhine Māori Leadership Summit opens today.

Convened annually by Foma (the Federation of Māori Authorities), the hui is a forum for the country's leading and emerging wāhine Māori to come together to strengthen Māori economic outcomes.

Some participants have said in a world where wāhine can be undermined, the tides are changing and women are being recognised for being the backbone, often a lone but strong support system for the world.

Named among the BBC's 100 Most Influential Women in the World, Foma chairwoman Traci Houpapa says it's about building Aotearoa's wealth and prosperity.

"Huihuinga Wāhine reminds us of the unique role we play as wāhine in the community, and enables us to create a safe and secure space for new leaders to emerge and thrive," Houpapa said.

After cancelling HHW 2020, and then again during this year's alert level 3 lockdown, Houpapa said it was clear that Māori women needed to come together to revive, refresh and replenish.

"Our speakers this year generally reflect wāhine who have all been change agents and activists for te ao Māori in their own ways."

It will include 10 speakers from different arenas including business, education, climate change, arts and culture, law, science and sports.

"Speakers at this event are Māori women excelling in their respective fields.

"They embody the qualities of mana motuhake and tino rangatiratanga. They speak from their hearts and mind on issues and experiences relevant to all Māori women."

Presenters include CEO of Manaaki Solutions Ltd and CIC Rapu Mahi Karleen Everitt and Black Ferns captain Les Elder. Both say they are "honoured" to be a part of this year's hui, a first for them to be speakers.

Elder says coming together is important because: "If we are strengthened and confident, so too are our tamariki, our tāne (men) and our households. That, in turn, grows stronger communities.

"We are not just a piece of a puzzle or part of a story; we are front and centre."

Elder said she looks forward to learning from the other presenters and their differing skill sets and hopes to inspire the audience to connect and empower themselves to be their best.

The sportswoman is excited to share her story with rugby and use her platform to empower other women in what is usually recognised as a male-dominated sport.

She says a change is happening and will one day see herself calling shots with New Zealand Rugby.

"I would love to be involved in innovative ways to push our potential as women in the game."

For businesswoman Everitt, this hui is about coming together to form a strategy that can support women in a post-Covid world.

Māori have experienced a great impact from past recessions in Aotearoa, including the downturn of Covid.

"Wāhine are pivotal in our support systems. Coming together to create a strategy around that is so important." Everitt said.

"Us women, we don't do this for ourselves. Every woman we engage with in this dialogue, they are protecting and looking out for the future."

But more importantly, Everitt said it's about sharing an element of love with everyone.

"Being honest and being vulnerable in that space is a way we can create real change."

"This one-day opportunity is where we unpack and leave everything at the door."

"I am inspired by the stunning line of wāhine who will be presenting. They have stood at the forefront of leadership in te ao Māori."

Other speakers include: Ngaahina Hohaia, Donna Awatere Huata, Dr Hinemoa Elder, Annette Sykes, Liz Mellish, Katrina Fanning, Caren Rangi and Ngapera Riley.

It is held at Villa Maria Winery, in south Auckland suburb Manukau.