Announcement of Jacinda Ardern's Harvard speech hijacked

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to speak at Harvard University later this year, but a social media post announcing her visit was hijacked by a debate over her performance as leader of this country.

On Tuesday, Ardern announced she will travel to the United States in May. During the visit the Prime Minister will also be the principal speaker at Harvard University's Commencement ceremony.

"Prime Minister Ardern is one of the most respected leaders on the world stage," Harvard President Larry Bacow told the Harvard Gazette.

The Ivy League university took to social media on Tuesday morning to share the news that Ardern would be speaking at Commencement for the Class of 2022.

While some commentators took the opportunity to praise the university for their choice of speaker, many strongly disagreed with the decision and chose to share their personal opinions.

The post had over 1000 comments and many seemed to be New Zealand-based social media users.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will speak at Commencement for the Class of 2022. Posted by Harvard University on Monday, February 14, 2022

"I cannot believe you are inviting this prime minister to talk, she's absolutely ruining our country," one woman wrote.

One person simply asked if it was a "joke" while another said, "read the room".

"Awesome!! Harvard - please keep her... we do not want her back!"

"What's the title of her speech - How to install Fascism," one person joked.

"Harvard University, as an American living in NZ, I suggest you do further research on the current climate here and what we have been subjected to," wrote another person.

However others praised the Prime Minister and the university.

"Congratulations on inviting our Prime Minister to be your Commencement speaker.

"Over 95 per cent of eligible New Zealanders have been vaccinated against Covid 19 and we have a very low fatality rate," one person wrote.

"Harvard University graduates you are in for a treat in your Commencement speech in May. We have been privileged in Aotearoa New Zealand," wrote another.

Past Commencement speakers include German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Civil Rights leader and US Rep John Lewis and Ruth Simmons, president of Prairie View A&M University.

Ardern will be the 17th sitting world leader to deliver the address and will be awarded an honorary degree.